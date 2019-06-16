

March 4, 1924 - June 8, 2019



Imogene Herman was born Imogene S. Pemelton, in Shults, OK. She passed to be with the Lord, and her husband, on June 8, 2019, in Marysville, CA. Imogene met the love of her life, Emery Clyde Herman at Camp Cook, CA. They married on January 18, 1946, and were happily married just shy of 69 years.



She is preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Nettie (Thompson) Pemelton; her brothers, Bobby Pemelton, Ollie Pemelton and Herschel Pemelton; and sisters, Velma Sue Witzke and Wilma Aribas.



She leaves behind her sisters Billie Kleiber and Linda Brown.



The Herman's have three daughters, Jeanette Angelone, Sharon Chism (Jimmy), and Patricia Herman. She leaves behind six grandchildren, Ross Emery Herman (Shauna), Cary Chism (Rachelle), Angel Williford (Eric), Trey Freeman (Melissa), Shawna Sherrill (Troy), and Betty Hubbard (Clint). They also have nine great-grandchildren.



Imogene was the ultimate caregiver, raising her three daughters and her grandson. She had a passion for quilting, creating some of the most beautiful quilts and pillows. She was a wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved having kids around and teaching them.



Graveside services will be on Monday, June 17th, 2019, at 9:30 AM, at Sierra View Memorial Park in Olivehurst, CA.

Send condolences to

www.appealdemocrat.com Published in Appeal Democrat on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary