

lona D. Bradford's faith became her reality on February 26, 2019. She passed with loved ones at her side softly singing and holding her hands. She is now reunited with her adoring husband "Brad" of 52 years, all her siblings and countless friends she made on this side of heaven.



She was a loyal daughter, dedicated sister, a women who deeply loved her husband, a precious mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. She also had amazing friendships that lasted 2 and 3 generations.



Her days most often began with Bible study, reading inspiring devotionals and a time of prayer followed by a walk. Then she would spend time at her table picking out cards or writing a letter of encouragement to someone who was on her heart.



She believed in accomplishing something everyday and planned her day accordingly. Her favorite color was pink. She liked to bake and cook for those she loved, but her pride and joy was her flower gardens.



She worked at various jobs, as most women did of her generation. She was a substitute postal clerk in Woodleaf, CA., a seasonal worker at Del Monte Cannery and retired from Fremont Hospital, both in Yuba City, CA.



She once said "I've lived longer and had a better life than I ever thought I would." Her beginning in this world was poor and she had many sad events that shadowed her childhood years, but the ending was rich in love and we, her family and friends, know that she is eternally happy in her heavenly mansion. She was truly the women of Proverbs chapter 31 vs. 10-31.



She is survived by her sons, John Bradford; Elwood Bradford; and daughter, Virginia Ludwick; grandsons, John Jr.; and Matt Bradford; Jarrod Bradford; and granddaughters, Lisa Manley; Angie Karis; and Tammy Dufore; and quoting her, a "Whole slew" of great and great-great-grandchildren.



There will be a visitation at Ullrey's Memorial Chapel in Yuba City, CA. Tuesday, March 5th, 2019, between 5-6 pm and services on Wednesday, March 6th, 2019, at 11 am with reception following.

