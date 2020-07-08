Ira William Schumer always aspired to make people laugh and leave them wanting more, and this he accomplished.Ira, aged 68, of Murrieta, CA, passed away peacefully at home in the early morning hours on June 23, 2020. He had been diagnosed with brain cancer two months prior.Ira was born in San Francisco on November 2, 1951, to Nathan and Bernice (Einspruch) Schumer. When Ira was 8 his family moved to Yuba City. He was a 1969 graduate of Yuba City High School and Yuba College.Ira married Ann Wald in Yuba City on September 21, 1974, and they raised a son, Nathan and a daughter, Sara. In 2004 Ira and Ann moved to Murrieta for Ira's work.Ira worked in the plumbing and building industry, wearing many different hats: a plumbing contractor, an estimator, Northwest Regional Representative for the Cast Iron Soil Pipe Industry, and National Sales manager for Anaco Husky Couplings.After tiring of many years of traveling, Ira became a local Technical Sales Representative for Howard Fletcher Co. and then Signature Sales, where he passionately worked until his diagnosis of cancer.Ira was a member of American Society of Plumbing Engineers (ASPE) and International Association of Plumbing and Mechanical Officials (IAPMO). Always the performer Ira enjoyed participating in community theatre while in Yuba City. Some of his most memorable roles were Billy Flynn in Chicago and Scrooge in A Christmas Carol. He was comfortable in front of an audience and enjoyed doing presentations for work.Ira was a force of nature and his love for his family, friends, country and golf was legendary. Always smiling, always positive, he wanted to entertain and make people laugh and feel comfortable. Ready with a story or advice and willing to repair or assist family and friends or strangers when in need. There was not a golf course he did not want to play and made many friends through the years while golfing. He was an adored Papa to his grandsons and had a special and loving bond with them.Ira is survived by his wife, Ann, of Murrieta; his daughter, Sara Bell (Scott); his grandsons, Carter and Cameron Bell; sister, Marsha Shumer; and his brother, Sol Schumer. He is preceded in death by his parents, and his son, Nathan.Outdoor memorial services are scheduled for Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Monteleone Meadows in Murrieta.Share online condolences at