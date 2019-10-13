|
Irma LaVonne (Taylor) Langton, 83, of Linda, passed away on September 16, 2019, at Rideout Memorial Hospital. Born in Meridian, California, she was a Yuba-Sutter resident for most of her life. She worked many jobs, but her passion was the 23 years she spent working as a teacher's aide for multiple schools within the Marysville Joint Unified School District. Additionally, she was a former leader of the Camp Fire Girls and the Boy Scouts of America.
Survivors include two sons, Spencer Clark and Kevin Clark, both of Yuba City; two daughters, Patty Moniz of Olivehurst and Carlayne Cain of Linda; a sister, Shirley Davis of Wisconsin; a brother, Clay Taylor of Arizona; 13 grandchildren; and multiple great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 37 years, Carl Eugene "Wolfie" Langton; a brother, Tom Taylor; and one son, Jerry Clark.
A memorial service will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at the Meridian Lion's Club, corner of Central Street and Meridian Road, in Meridian. Pastor Glen Raley will officiate. Arrangements are under the direction of Chapel of the Twin Cities in Yuba City.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Oct. 13, 2019