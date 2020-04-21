Home

Irma Miranda Rodriguez

Irma Miranda Rodríguez, of Olivehurst, passed away peacefully at home on April 9, 2020. She was born on April 26, 1949, in Los Cabos, B.C., México and raised in Tijuana.

Irma married Manuel Rodríguez in 1975. They settled in Olivehurst to raise a family and were married for over 44 years. She retired from Naumes, Inc. in 2011 after more than 25 years as a supervisor, packer and sorter. She prided herself on her work ethic and the close friendships she developed with her colleagues.

After retirement she enjoyed taking road trips to visit family, lunch dates with her friends, decorating her home, finding treasures at thrift shops and, especially, tending to her many varieties of flowers, plants and fruit trees. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and a member for many years of the Comité Mexicano de Beneficencia #33.

Survivors include her husband, Manuel Rodriguez; son, Sergio Rodríguez of Olivehurst; daughter, Susana Rodríguez of San Francisco; and step-son, Carlos Rodríguez (Monica) of Yuba City; grandsons, Carlos Rodríguez of Olivehurst, and Isaiah Rodríguez and Moses Rodríguez of Yuba City; great-granddaughter, Zaylah Rodríguez of Olivehurst; sisters, Armida Rodríguez of Fresno, Maria VanVeen of San Diego, and Graciela Villa, Elva Franco and Olivia Campos of Tijuana; and many family and friends who loved her very much.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Angel and Amparo Miranda; sisters, Olga A. and Olga M.; and brother, Manuel Miranda.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. We thank the Rodríguez and Miranda families, and our friends, for all their love and support. Les agradecemos a las familias Rodríguez y Miranda, y a nuestras amistades, por todo su amor y apoyo.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Apr. 21, 2020
