Price Funeral Chapel, Inc.
6335 Sunrise Boulevard
Citrus Heights, CA 95610
(916) 725-2109
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:45 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Wheatland Ward Chapel
5091 Wheatland Road
Wheatland, CA
Service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Wheatland Ward Chapel
5091 Wheatland Road
Wheatland, CA
Irvine D. Harreld

Irvine D. Harreld Obituary

Irvine D. Harreld, 90, of Rio Oso, CA, passed away on October 7, 2019. He was a native of Iowa and well known in the community and loved by all.

Irvine is survived by his children: Richard (Ellen) Harreld, Kimberly (Mark) McCann and Cindy (Rick) Swanson; 22 grandchildren; 52 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild.

Friends are welcome for visitation on Friday, October 18, 2019, from 9:00-9:45 AM and are invited to attend services at 10AM all at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Wheatland Ward Chapel, 5091 Wheatland Road, Wheatland.

Interment to follow at Sierra View Memorial Park, 4900 Olive Ave., Olivehurst. Arrangements under the directions of Price Funeral Chapel (916) 725-2109.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Oct. 13, 2019
