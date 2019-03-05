

November 17,1934 - February 15,2019



Jim passed peacefully, to walk with the Lord, the morning of February 15, 2019, at his home in Marysville, California after a gradual decline in health. He was surrounded and supported by his loving family and caregivers during the last days of his life.



Jim is survived by his wife of 36 years, Kenda Sims, of Marysville, CA; two brothers, Bill Sims, of Yuba City, CA; and Johnny Sims of Hartford, CT; a sister, Florence Sims of Boston, MA; four sons, Marc Anthony of Hartford, CT; Keith Sims of Los Angeles, CA; Doug and Robert Meinert of Hemet, CA; three daughters, Angeala Hernandez of Yuba City, CA; Jessica Sims of Valdosta, GA; and Vanessa Sims of Moorhead, MN; eight grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and many cousins, nieces and nephews.



Jim was a devoted, selfless, Christian man, husband, father, and friend; though his family and friends are saddened by his passing we are all at peace knowing he is now walking with Jesus looking over all of us as our Guardian Angel.

