Isabella Paige Long Sola
On November 14, 2020, Isabella "Bella" Paige Long Sola, unexpectedly passed away at the young age of 14. Bella gained her angel wings after peacefully falling asleep and waking up in God's arms.

Bella was born on December 26, 2005, in Yuba City, CA. From the moment she was born, her inner joy shined. In 2006, Bella and her mother moved to Rohnert Park, CA, where she flourished surrounded by love. Bella grew up in Sonoma county.

A very courageous and strong girl; in her young life, Bella endured more than most yet was always joyful, happy, and optimistic. She was a friend to all who knew her.

Bella was lively, outgoing, and would always let you know she was in the room. Her sassy spirit and kind heart will be dearly missed. She impacted the lives of those around her positively in her own unique ways.

Bella loved monkey bars and would race to swing across them every chance she got. She had many friends whom she cared for deeply and shared charm necklaces with.

Her mom was her true best friend. The countless playdates, fun arts and crafts projects or simply snuggling were some of her favorite things to do. Bella loved to dance, and they would create memorable and sometimes comical TikTok videos together.

Animals were a reason to smile. Bella enjoyed playing with her two dogs, Chance and Gunner. She cherished her beloved cat, Grover.
Through all the surgeries and therapies Bella persevered and met each challenge with inspirational resolve.

Always curious and adventurous, the outdoors was a wonderland. Exploring the mountains, fields, and streams were very special days spent with her family.

In addition to her mother Jolene and father Ryan, Bella is survived by her older siblings, Tyler, Andrew, and Jayden, along with numerous loving family and friends.

A service will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at noon at Meridian Cemetery with a Celebration of Life to follow at the Lyon's Club in Meridian, CA. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Bella's life. Flowers and condolences may be sent to Holycross Funeral Home at 486 Bridge Street, Yuba City, CA 95991.

Bella received innumerable hours of therapy through California Children's Services. The family would like any donations to go to this program via the nonprofit organization Santa Tim. Please note funds are for CCS. Website: santatim.org or Email: tim@santatim.com
www.appealdemocrat.com

Published in Appeal Democrat on Nov. 24, 2020.
Holycross Memorial Services
486 Bridge Street
Yuba City, CA 95991
(530) 751-7000
