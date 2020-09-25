1/1
Ismael Y. Aguilar
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ismael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Ismael Y. Aguilar passed away on September 22, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family, at the age of 89 years old. He was born June 17, 1931, in Durango, Mexico.

In 1956, he married his wife of 64 years, Rosa Ybarra. They made their home in Tierra Buena where they raised their daughter and five sons.

He loved spending time with his family and dogs. He had a green thumb and was especially proud of his garden, all his fruit trees and grape vines.

His parents, Francisco and Aurelia Aguilar; his brothers, Pablo and Martin Aguilar; sisters, Isabel Rubio and Francisca Soto; and his grandson, Lorenzo Aguilar, precede him in death.

He is survived by his wife, Rosa Aguilar; daughter, Irene Aguilar (husband Rogelio); Ismael Aguilar, Jr. (wife Irma); Lorenzo Aguilar (wife Corrina); Vincent Aguilar (wife Tara); Marty Aguilar (wife Terri); and Paul Aguilar (husband Josh); 17 grandchildren; and 18 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Domingo Aguilar; sisters, Socorro Monsivais and Luz Medina; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be held at St. Isidore Catholic Church, Yuba City, CA, on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at 9:30AM. Burial will be at Sutter Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appeal Democrat from Sep. 25 to Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Memorial service
09:30 AM
St. Isidore Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ullrey Memorial Chapel
817 Almond Street
Yuba City, CA 95991
(530) 673-9542
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved