Services Lienkaemper Chapels 78 NW First Avenue Ontario , OR 97914 (541) 889-5353 Memorial service 4:00 PM Seventh Day Adventist Church Payette , ID View Map Resources More Obituaries for Jack Robison Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Jack Allen Robison

1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jack Allen Robison passed away in the early morning hours of May 28th, 2019, ending a long battle with Rheumatic Heart Disease, the result of rheumatic fever in childhood. He was born on July 13th, 1935, to Ralph and Virginia Robison in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, the second of four siblings.



Jack's childhood and adolescence were probably less than ideal given the struggles families went through during and following the Great Depression, but to hear him tell of those times, it sounded like an adventure written by Mark Twain, one of his favorite authors. As he subsequently described those years, it was with some amazement that he actually graduated from Washington High School, Sioux Falls, South Dakota in 1953.



With no real plans for the future, when a friend suggested that he attend Union College in Lincoln, Nebraska, Jack decided to go, not really understanding that one was expected to study while there. The adventures he described while attending college were, once again, "Huck Finnish", mesmerizing his friends with his antics and making his educators' hair stand on end.



Two things he did get from this time in college were a love for construction work, which he did on the side while attending college, and the love for a young lady from Kansas/Oklahoma. Both of these loves would shape the rest of his life.



Jack married Sandra Graves on July 27th, 1957. Two children were born to this union, Dixon in 1958 and Jaime in 1964. Following the wedding, they initially moved back to Sioux Falls where Jack worked with his stepfather in the moving business while Sandra taught school.



They then moved to Lincoln, Nebraska for a short while before going to Omaha where he "re-tried" education at Omaha University. Due to his less than stellar previous academic performance, he was placed on academic probation, which turned out not to be necessary.



He helped support his family during this time by working at the Nebraska State Mental Hospital while attending the University. This was a time that provided fodder for many stories over the years, but the majority of them, even though humorous, were filled with love and compassion for those he took care of in the hospital. He was a man that made impressions and friendships wherever life took him.



Jack graduated with a degree in English and History from Omaha University in 1963 and began teaching school at Horace Mann Jr. High. It was with some dismay that he realized his pay check from his last week of construction work was more than for his entire first month of teaching.



The family then moved to California in 1964, living in Hoopa, then Willow Creek and finally Yuba City where both he and Sandy taught. Jack liked teaching American Literature and sharing his love especially for the works of Mark Twain, John Steinbeck and Ray Bradbury. He also supplemented their teaching income at that time with a variety of construction jobs on the side and in the summers.



In the late 1960's, he found a summer job building swimming pools. He found this to his liking and after 15 years in education, he left teaching to devote his endless energy toward owning and managing a retail swimming pool and construction business, Robison Pools. This proved to be a great thing, not only for his clients, but also for those who were lucky enough to work with him and for him. Jack worked hard and urged his employees on with little pearls of wisdom, such as "look busy when there is nothing to do" and "keep moving, the buzzards are circling."



He closed this pool business in 1994, due to health issues, and moved to Butte, MT where he helped raise his grandchildren, saying that this was the best job he ever had. He also maintained the "Old City Hall" where his son's business is located.



Health related issues again mandated that he and Sandy leave Montana, where they had been able to realize their dream of living in the mountains. His heart needed to be at a lower elevation, so they moved to Ontario, Oregon to be near his sister, Laurel.



Most importantly, Jack loved Jesus and his church families wherever they lived, a love that was encouraged and nurtured by his wife. He was not a reluctant evangelist and was always ready to share the "Good News of the Gospel." He taught Sabbath school and started bible studies in his neighborhood. He shared his faith and would gladly give anyone a "How to Manual" in developing a relationship with Christ.



In recent years he carried and passed out a prayer card that reads: "Dear Lord, Let gratitude for You fill my heart today. Give me strength to fulfill the duties of the day and meet its temptations. Help me bring into my work, Your sweetness of character. Help me to speak words that will inspire those around me with hope and courage, and draw me nearer to You, my Saviour."



Jack had the unique ability of being able to touch the lives of those around him. Each individual whom he encountered has a unique story and memory of him and he is missed and will continue to be deeply missed.



He is survived by Sandy, his wife of 61 years; his children: Dixon (Toni) Robison, Jaime (Jeff) Herman; his grandchildren: Lee (Rikki), Jessalyn (Danielle), Lauren, Josie, Tanner, Jerica, Jalexis, Addie (Paul), Seth (Kelly), Alexii (Shane), Andrew (Julia); great-grandchildren: Sloan, Brooklyn, Lex Blaze, Elijah and Harlyn; sisters: Patricia McCarron and Laurel Matthews; brothers and sisters-in-law: Ed and Kaye Owens; and Bob and Linda Brown; and numerous nieces and nephews.



A memorial service is planned for July 13, 2019, at the Payette, Idaho, Seventh Day Adventist Church at 4:00 p.m. with a reception to follow in the fellowship hall.



The family requests memorials be made to the Treasure Valley SDA School, 305 1/2 S 9th Street, Payette, ID 83661-3320. Published in Appeal Democrat on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries