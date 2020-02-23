|
Jack L Boen, 87, died peacefully on February 7, 2020 in Marysville, California, surrounded by his four kids. He was born on September 23, 1932 in Waco, Texas.
Jack is survived by his children Debra Bugenig (Dale), David Boen, Gale Young (Ernie), and Gary Boen (Aimee), as well as his grandchildren Tricia (John), Jennifer, Victoria, Lawrence, Jesse (Alyson), Sara (Michael), Gwen (John), and Randall. In addition he is survived by seven great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 65 years Dorothy Jean (Van Pelt) Boen, parents Benjamin Lee and Lillian Catherine (Tyson) Boen, siblings Olen, Lillie Ora, Otho Elmo, George, Geneva, Mary, Catherine (Katy), Johnny, Betty Jo and daughter-in-law Deborah Boen.
Jack had an interesting and unique career. A Navy veteran of the Korean war, he started his civilian life helping to raise a very young family while going to college and going through an apprenticeship program with Lockheed. He spent most of his career as a field service representative working with the U2 and SR-71 reconnaissance planes. This might come as a surprise to extended family and friends as this top-secret endeavor was not discussed while he was working. While at home, Jack would amaze everyone with his ability to design and build just about whatever he set his mind to.
Meanwhile, Jack's family was what was most important to him. Countless camping trips, fishing outings, family reunions and get-togethers are fondly remembered by his large and loving family. Jack and Dorothy even took the entire family to China so they could "see the world". Jack and Dorothy traveled the country and around the world, and enjoyed many years as founding members of the Sierra Ramblers motor home group. They loved traveling and sight-seeing in their home-away-from home Bounder.
A very special thanks goes to the loving staff at Prestige Assisted Living in Marysville. The family requests that in lieu of flowers and remembrances please make a donation to the Yuba County Animal Care Services.
Services will be private.
