Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ullrey Memorial Chapel Inc.
817 Almond Street
Yuba City, CA 95991
(530) 673-9542
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Ullrey Memorial Chapel Inc.
817 Almond Street
Yuba City, CA 95991
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jack Sarvis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack Sarvis


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jack Sarvis Obituary

Jack Sarvis passed away March 18, 2019, at the age of 93. He was a resident of the Yuba-Sutter area for 63 years and a retired teacher from Yuba City High School.

Jack was born to parents, Joe and Lorena Sarvis in Green River, WY, on September 11, 1925. He served in the US Army during WWII serving in the European and Pacific Theaters.

Jack was a member of Enterprise Lodge No. 70, F. & A.M., Sacramento Scottish Rite Bodies, Ben Ali Temple of Shrine, Central Sacramento Shrine Club and Keystone Cops - Shrine Club.

Jack is survived by his sons: Glen Sarvis; Joe Sarvis; and John Sarvis; 6 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Sue Sarvis; parents, Joe and Lorena Sarvis; and his sister, Margaret Cartwright.

Services will be conducted on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at 11:00 am, at the Ullrey Memorial Chapel. Private Intermentwill be at the Sutter Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to .
Send condolences to
www.appealdemocrat.com
Published in Appeal Democrat from Mar. 20 to Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ullrey Memorial Chapel Inc.
Download Now