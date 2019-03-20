

Jack Sarvis passed away March 18, 2019, at the age of 93. He was a resident of the Yuba-Sutter area for 63 years and a retired teacher from Yuba City High School.



Jack was born to parents, Joe and Lorena Sarvis in Green River, WY, on September 11, 1925. He served in the US Army during WWII serving in the European and Pacific Theaters.



Jack was a member of Enterprise Lodge No. 70, F. & A.M., Sacramento Scottish Rite Bodies, Ben Ali Temple of Shrine, Central Sacramento Shrine Club and Keystone Cops - Shrine Club.



Jack is survived by his sons: Glen Sarvis; Joe Sarvis; and John Sarvis; 6 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.



He is preceded in death by his wife, Sue Sarvis; parents, Joe and Lorena Sarvis; and his sister, Margaret Cartwright.



Services will be conducted on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at 11:00 am, at the Ullrey Memorial Chapel. Private Intermentwill be at the Sutter Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made to .

