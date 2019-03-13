|
|
Jack Harold Thomas passed away on February 26, 2019, surrounded by family. He was born December 6, 1930, in Yuba City, CA, and grew up in Linda, CA. He graduated valedictorian from Marysville High School and joined the Air Force.
He married his high school sweetheart Jan Stirnaman on December 16, 1951. After leaving the Air Force he returned to a career at Bank of America from which he retired in 1991.
Jack is preceded in death by his wife Jan; and his son, Michael. He is survived by his daughters: Julie (Tom) Suro and Deb Thayn; grandchildren: Josh, Sara, Brandon (Amanda,) Nicole, Kyleigh (Danny,) Jake (Nina,) Curt and many great-grandchildren that were the light of his life.
His Celebration of Life will be held on March 16, 2019, at 1pm at Northgate Christian Fellowship, 2201 Lake Herman Road, Benicia, CA 94510.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Mar. 13, 2019