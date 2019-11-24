|
|
Jack V. Calcagno Sr., 83, of Colusa, CA, passed away on November 17, 2019. He was born on May 11, 1936, in San Francisco, CA, to Francis and Pasquale Calcagno.
Jack was a Veteran of the U.S. Army serving our country while stationed in Germany. He enjoyed baseball, tennis, and was an avid 49ers fan. He previously worked for the Colusa County Assessor's Office for 25 years, was a member of the Colusa City Police Department, and the Colusa County Fair Board.
Jack is survived by his children, Didi Middlecamp of Nevada, Jack (Judy) Calcagno Jr. of Texas, and Cori (Reese) Boyes of Oregon; sister, Vicky Harbison of Yuba City; brothers, Steve Garofalo, and Frank Garofalo Jr. both of Colusa; grandchildren, Nicole, Jessica, and Elise; and 8 great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Elaine Calcagno; son, Gary Calcagno; and brothers, Vince Calcagno, and Richard Calcagno.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of McNary-Moore Funeral Service FD-410 www.mcnarymoorefuneralservice.com
Published in Appeal Democrat on Nov. 24, 2019