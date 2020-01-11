|
|
Always gracious, smart and engaging, Jackie Chandler passed away peacefully in her sleep on January 6, 2020. She was 94.
The daughter of Rachel Ellen Kofahl (nee Brookshire) and James Earl Kofahl, Lois Jacqueline Kofahl was born on March 10, 1925, in Kern County, California. Jackie graduated from UCLA in 1946 and began her teaching career (second grade was her favorite) which took her to Monterey, California, and Wellesley, Massachusetts, then back to California where she had been accepted for graduate school at UC Berkeley.
Prior to her commencing graduate school classes, "fate", guided by the loving hands of Jackie's college friend Marilyn Binger and Roger's friend and UC Davis classmate Jack Flannery, led to a blind date in Berkeley. Roger Chandler, the charming young farmer from Sutter County and Jackie were married on June 11, 1949. The two started their life together on a farm on Nuestro Road and Jackie continued her teaching career in local schools including Nuestro, Tierra Buena and Walter Kynoch. Together, Jackie and Roger shared the many blessings of a good marriage.
Jackie loved life and most especially her family, her friends, tennis, travel, the Giants and the symphony bus to "the city". She had sparkle, drive and determination. She was witty and she was wise. She was a founding member and the first publicity chair for the Rideout Hospital Auxiliary ("the Pink Ladies") and was the first chairperson for that group's series of local children's plays. Jackie taught Sunday school at St. John's Episcopal Church where she served on the Altar Guild. Jackie was active in the Yuba City High School PTA. She was an ardent member of Gamma Chapter, Alpha Sigma Sorority, and she had many grand times with her beloved ladies of "N.E.P.S." (the exact meaning of the name remaining mystery to non members to this day).
Jackie was a steadfast wife, loving mom and grandmother, and a good and loyal friend to many. She was formidable on the tennis court, and almost unbeatable at dominoes. Dinner at Jackie's, whether a formal extravaganza or a spur-of-the-moment happening, was always a wonder.
For twelve years Jackie and Roger had a home in Inverness, California, the scene of many fond and formative memories for their grandchildren.
In her own, oft-repeated words, Jackie had a great life.
Jackie was predeceased by her husband Roger and granddaughter Katie. She is survived by her sons Chris of Yuba City and Dr. Charles Chandler of Los Angeles, daughters-in-law Cindy and Becky, six grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.
For the last several years, Jackie lived at The Courtyard Assisted Living in Yuba City: She was grateful for her wonderful apartment, and her many dear friends there. The family is grateful to the caring and professional staff.
There will a service at St. John's Episcopal Church, 800 "D" St., Marysville, CA on Sunday, January 19, 2020, at 2 p.m. The family will also gather for a day of remembrance in Inverness when the weather is warm and the birds are singing. Jackie has told many of her friends for many years of her desire to have such an event in Inverness. Contact Chris for details. Memorials may be made to Family Soup, St. John's or the .
Published in Appeal Democrat from Jan. 11 to Jan. 13, 2020