

Jaime Arostegui, a long time Marysville resident, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 22, 2019. Jaime was born on October 3, 1934, to Esteban and Vicenta Arostegui in Winnemucca, Nevada.



Jaime grew up on the family dairy, along with his older brother Victor and younger sister Elvida. Jaime attended Ella Elementary, Marysville High School, Yuba College and Chico State University.



He enlisted in the Army where he was stationed at Fort Ord, in Monterey, California. Upon completing his military service he continued his education earning his Masters Degree in education from Chico State.



Jaime's entire career was in education. He began as a Spanish Teacher at both Ella Elementary and Yuba Gardens schools. After several years of teaching he became Principal at Yuba Gardens, later becoming an Administrator for Marysville Joint Unified. After initially retiring he returned as Principal at Norte Dame School in Marysville.



Jaime was a fixture in the community of Marysville. He could be seen in East Marysville walking the dog. He enjoyed visiting with his long time friends for morning coffee at Carl's Jr. He spent a great deal of time volunteering at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Jaime enjoyed socializing with his friends at Villa East Condominiums. Jaime loved his grandchildren and never missed attending one of their events.



Jaime is preceded in death by his parents, brother and wonderful wife of 54 years, Irene.



Jaime is survived by his son, Jim (Susan) Arostegui; daughter, Carol (Vic) Minetti; grandchildren, Nicole (Cameron) Goehring, Sydney (Will) Claggett, Gemma Minetti, Stevon Arostegui, Tressa Arostegui and three great-grandchildren; he is also survived by his sister, Elvida (Bob) Schneider.



A visitation will be held a Lipp and Sullivan Funeral Home, 629 D Street in Marysville, Wednesday, June 26, 2019, from 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm, followed by a rosary at 7:00 pm.



Service will be on Thursday, June 27, 2019, at 11:00 am, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 702 C Street in Marysville.



The family wishes to thank the staff at the Fountains in Yuba City who provided Jaime with excellent care for the past four months. Special thanks to Vic and Britta who were so kind to Jaime. Thank you to all of the friends who visited Jaime, with special thank you to Anita O'Kelleyburchett.



In lieu of flowers a donation to St. Joseph Catholic Church would be appreciated.

