|
|
Jakob Cole Titus 18, of Gridley, California, passed January 24, 2020. He was born March 31, 2001, in Yuba City, California, the son of Jesse and Mariah Titus and big brother to his sister Erin.
He attended Brittan Elementary School and graduated with CJSF honors then went to Sutter High School where he was an FFA officer and graduated with FFA honors in 2019. He was currently enrolled at Lassen Community College, majoring in Ag Business and a member of the college rodeo team.
Jakob was a very caring and kind person. He was a strong young man and a dedicated hard worker. In high school, he and another student were selected to grow, cut and bale 30 acres of hay. As a young man he organized his own lawn service. This past summer, Jakob together with his dad worked for Beeler Tractor Company. He also worked for many local farmers. He was currently working at LCC in the Ag. Department.
At the age of 16, Jake began riding saddle broncs with Wild West Buckers. He won his first rodeo and buckle at the age of 17. In 2019, Jake made it to the IRMA National Finals in Oklahoma, and won the World Championship Saddle Bronc Buckle. He attended Lassen Community College where he was a member of the college rodeo team. While attending college, Jake would go on to win his last buckle at the Tri-county fair in Winnemucca.
Jakob is survived by his parents, Jesse and Mariah Titus of Gridley (Sutter); his sister, Erin Titus; his grandparents, Terry and Tracy
and Mike and Barbara Gunter; his great-grandmothers, Clara Cooper and Diane (Tony) Bevacqua; uncles, Jason Cooper (Amber), Steven Lowell (June); aunts, Leaha Titus (Dima), Marrette Cooper; and several cousins; and great-aunts and uncles.
Jakob is preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Fred Cooper, George and Shyrlie Emery, Chuck and Norma Titus; grandparents, Tim and Brenda Cooper; uncle, Shane Cooper; and cousin, Steven Lowell.
Funeral Services will be held Saturday, February 1st, 2020, 11 a.m. at the United Methodist Church in Yuba City, followed by graveside services at the Sutter Cemetery, Reception immediately following at the Applegarth stables.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Holycross Memorial Services.
Published in Appeal Democrat from Jan. 29 to Feb. 1, 2020