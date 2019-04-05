

James H. Saigeon, 66, passed away Tuesday morning, April 2, 2019 at home with his wife by his side. Born in Memphis, TN on April 29, 1952 and raised in Placerville, CA he was the son of the late David Saigeon and Maxine (Hammons) Saigeon.



Jim is survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Joyce Saigeon; along with his two daughters, Jamie Jimerson (Jeremy) of Sutter, CA and Jessica Kirk (Robert) of Yuba City, CA; brother Dave (Rita) of Sacramento, CA; sisters Betty Braun of Sparks, NV and Linda Murphy (Dan) of El Dorado, CA; four grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.



Jim had a zest for life, love of the great outdoors and lead with his heart in every aspect of his life. His sense of humor is something that everyone craved and always counted on. He worked for 7up Bottling in Marysville, CA where he developed his sales and marketing skills. Moving back to Placerville in 1990 he worked in sales in the propane industry until retirement and was well regarded by his peers and clients. He played football and ran track at El Dorado High School and has a close relationship with many of his classmates to this day. He retired to Lincoln, CA with his wife to be closer to his beloved children and grandchildren.



Viewing will be from 4-7pm on Monday, April 8, 2019 for the public at Ullrey Memorial Chapel, 817 Almond Street, Yuba City, CA. Graveside services for family and friends will be held on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Sutter Cemetery, 7200 Butte Ave, Sutter, CA. A Celebration of Life for family and friends will immediately follow the services. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sutter Hospice, 3001 Lava Ridge Court, Suite 330B, Roseville, CA 95661 or The .

