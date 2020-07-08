1/1
James "Jim" Holt
1944 - 2020
Jim Holt, born December 28, 1944, to Leonard and Delirah Holt, died peacefully amongst his family, July 4, 2020.

He grew up in Arizona where he learned to fly. During his 52 year career as an Ag pilot he flew many types of airplanes and worked in many states, primarily California. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and team roping with his family and friends, when he wasn't in the cockpit. Jim was hard working, and had a very loud and loving personality.

He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Lorrie Holt of Gridley; daughter, Marci (Frank) Maggard and grandsons, Caleb and Cooper Maggard, all of Sutter; sons, Tyler (Arielle) Holt, of Gridley, and Jacob (Elisabeth) Holt of Live Oak; sister, Gail (Carl) Morawitz; and extended family in Australia.

A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, July 12, 2020, at 10 a.m., at Sutter Butte Dusters. In lieu of flowers please donate to any U.S. state or federal wildlife conservation fund or a charity of your choice.

Arrangements entrusted to Gridley-Block Funeral Chapel.
Share online condolences at
www.appealdemocrat.com

Published in Appeal Democrat on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
12
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
Sutter Butte Dusters
Funeral services provided by
Gridley-Block Funeral Chapel
679 Ohio St
Gridley, CA 95948
(530) 846-2138
