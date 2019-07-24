

James L. Spencer of Coolidge, Arizona, passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019, surrounded by his wife, three sons, sister, and niece. James was 79 years old.



James was born in Eufala, Oklahoma on June 10, 1940 and moved to Wheatland, California in 1947 at the age of seven. James graduated from Wheatland High School in 1957 with a graduating class of about 30 and enlisted in the Army in 1958. While serving in the Army, James became a member of the Army's most elite fighting force, a Green Beret Paratrooper. During his tour, he served at Ft. Bragg, North Carolina, Okinawa, Japan, and in northern Thailand.



James was married to his wife Barbara in 1963 and the two lived in China Lake while James worked for the Government. In 1964, they moved back to Lincoln, California area where he raised cows and worked in numerous fields to include construction, the Southern Pacific and Union Pacific Railroad and retired from in 1996. James enjoyed his retirement in Thermalands until 2012, when they moved to Coolidge, Arizona.



James is preceded in death by his parents, Jackson and Lorene Spencer; his brother Harold Spencer, and sister Kate McKee.



James is survived by his wife of 56 years, Barbara Spencer; his sons Jackson "Jay" Spencer, Jeffrey James Spencer and Jonathan "Jon" Spencer; his sister Etta Ramos, and his grandchildren Jennifer Spencer, Katie Thomas, Audrey Spencer, Kelsey Green, James Colton Spencer, Jack Spencer, Lauren Spencer, and Ashley Spencer.



Services will be held at the Wheatland Church of God, Friday, July 26, 2019 at 10:00am with graveside services immediately following at the Sheridan Cemetery.

