James Manley Obituary

James left us on Friday, October 25, 2019, at the age of 46, to join his favorite Grandma Lou. As a child he spent a great amount of time with her, and could they get into trouble. I believe he got his hilarious sense of humor from her, they were quite the pair.

James was loved by so many because of his quick wit and humor. He knew no strangers, and would help a person out at the drop of a hat. He spent his adult life working as a heavy equipment operator, a job he loved. He will be sorely missed by many.

James is survived by his fiancee, Trisha Meagher; his son, Dustin Manley; daughter, Jaime Manley; his father, Dennis Manley; stepmom, Debbie Reynolds; mother, Cindy Franco; and stepdad, Charles Franco; grandparents, Charles and Greta Sykes. He is also survived by his sisters, Elizabeth Von Fumetti, and Dinah Manley; and brother, Christopher Franco; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

A Celebration of Life will be held in Lodi at Tower Park, Nov 16, 2019, at 2:00 pm. There are beautiful cabins available for rent for those who wish to spend the night. If you choose to do so contact Matt at (209) 369-1041 and let them know you want to reserve in the Manley group.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Nov. 8, 2019
