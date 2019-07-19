

James Arnold Miller, age 77, was born on September 9, 1942 and passed away on July 1, 2019 at Meridian Park Hospital in Tualatin, Oregon. He was born in Yuba City, California and attended Yuba City High School where he graduated in 1960. He then attended Yuba College, graduating in 1962. He married Patricia Jo Ann Bruggman on December 22, 1962 in Reno, Nevada and went on to graduate from California State University, Sacramento with a degree in accounting.



He was hired at the United States Forest Service shortly after graduation and continued to work there for 30 years. He lived in Placerville, California where his son Robert was born and then moved to Yreka, California where his daughter Heather was born. He then moved to Fort Collins, Colorado and then finally to Tigard, Oregon. He retired from the Portland Forest Service office as an Accountant at the age of 50.



He loved the outdoors. He was happiest when he was fishing, hunting, and camping with friends and family. In his later years he enjoyed going to garage sales with friends and selling his finds on eBay.



He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Mary Jo Miller. His son Robert (Diana) Miller and grandson Emmet, Heather (Sean) Minard and grandchildren Colin, Chloe, and Mia, and his stepchildren Jennifer M. d'Elseaux, Jason (Molly) d'Elseaux, and Jessica (Jason) Conrad as well as 9 step-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his first wife Patricia Jo Ann Miller in 1983.



We will have a celebration of life for Jim on July 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Minard's home in Yuba City. For more information, please call (530) 755-4442.



In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Ducks Unlimited in his name. Published in Appeal Democrat from July 19 to July 21, 2019