James M. White passed away at his residence on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at the age of 92. He was born on September 22, 1926, in Chicago, Illinois to Reverend Roy White and Ruth (Wine) White.
A graduate of the University of California Los Angeles with a degree in Business Administration James had a thirty-year career with Caltrans. He acquired property for the State of California for the early stages of the Los Angeles Metro area's freeway system; and later for the Caltrans district in Marysville, where he continued property acquisition and the creation of revenue through the leasing of property in and around freeways.
A central part of James' life was a sincere respect for cultural diversity, which he developed growing up in a city containing many diverse communities. He enjoyed travel and visited Europe, Mexico and South America.
James is survived by his wife, Rosalia Gonzalez Cueto White of Yuba City; and predeceased by his first wife, Ruth; and their son, Robert White. He is survived by his daughter, Patricia White Robinson (Don) of Denton, TX; his stepson, Anthony Alonzo of Bakersfield, CA; and his brother, Roy White of San Antonio, TX. Surviving grandchildren include Jeffrey White (Ly), Javier Zuniga (Michelle), Nicholas Bustos, Jonathon White, and Jillian White Mathis (Matt). Surviving great-grandchildren include Robert, Katelyn, Joshua, Jabin, and Jadyn White; Alexander and Eva Zuniga; Nicolas and Gia Bustos; and Hartford Mathis.
Visitation will start at 11:00 a.m. followed by services at 1:00 p.m. at Ullrey Memorial Chapel on Friday, August 9, 2019, with Pastor Erik Brummett officiating. Private inurnment, Sutter Cemetery, Sutter, CA.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Aug. 5, 2019