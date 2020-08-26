1/1
James R. Gordon
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

James R. Gordon, born January 2, 1966 to Raymond and Diana Gordon in Phoenix, AZ, passed away August 17, 2020 in Eugene, OR.

He attended Lindhurst High and shortly after graduating moved to Phoenix. He worked as a waiter for a number of years before going to Culinary School to become a chef. He loved to cook and was very good at it. He would always be looking to improve recipes. After 20 plus years Jim moved back to California, settling in Folsom, where he continued working as a chef. He moved to Eugene, OR five months ago where he became ill and we lost him.

He leaves behind a large, extended family, Uncle Jim Gordon, who he was named after, mom Phyllis Gordon, brothers: Craig Nolan (wife Kitty), Mike Casner (wife Ruth), Larry Casner (wife Donna), Paul Woodruff (wife Peggy) Lynn Woodruff and Daniel Woodruff, sisters: Donna Sorensen (husband Todd) Cindy Nieto, Pamela Gordon Thornburg and 27 nephews and nieces.

Jim could put a smile on your face when you were at your lowest. He will truly be missed. Rest in peace Love.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Aug. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved