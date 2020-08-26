

James R. Gordon, born January 2, 1966 to Raymond and Diana Gordon in Phoenix, AZ, passed away August 17, 2020 in Eugene, OR.



He attended Lindhurst High and shortly after graduating moved to Phoenix. He worked as a waiter for a number of years before going to Culinary School to become a chef. He loved to cook and was very good at it. He would always be looking to improve recipes. After 20 plus years Jim moved back to California, settling in Folsom, where he continued working as a chef. He moved to Eugene, OR five months ago where he became ill and we lost him.



He leaves behind a large, extended family, Uncle Jim Gordon, who he was named after, mom Phyllis Gordon, brothers: Craig Nolan (wife Kitty), Mike Casner (wife Ruth), Larry Casner (wife Donna), Paul Woodruff (wife Peggy) Lynn Woodruff and Daniel Woodruff, sisters: Donna Sorensen (husband Todd) Cindy Nieto, Pamela Gordon Thornburg and 27 nephews and nieces.



Jim could put a smile on your face when you were at your lowest. He will truly be missed. Rest in peace Love.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store