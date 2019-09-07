|
James Richard Morris 89 of La Porte, died August 29th, 2019. The son of James Patrick Morris and Margaret (Bowles) Morris, he was born in Marysville and attended Yuba City Schools, graduating from Yuba City High School in 1949. Jim lived in Live Oak for 40 years, moved to La Porte, CA, then spent his final years in Girdley.
He had a lifelong love of airplanes which was started and nourished by four of his mother's brothers who were pilots. Jim was a Crop Duster for 50 years. He started his career with Bowles Flying service, was the owner of Jim Morris Flying Service, Flew for Jones Flying Service and Williams Ag Service.
He is survived by a daughter, Claire Morris (Jason Justeson) of Gridley; son, Thomas Morris (Debbie) of Live Oak; a brother, Phillip Morris (Kim) of Texas; 7 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Rosemary Morris; and a son, James Richard Morris II.
Graveside services will be held at the Live Oak Cemetery in the outdoors Jim loved so much on September 12, 2019 at 11am.
The services will be officiated by members of E. Clampus Vitus, family and friends. It will be a time to mourn, share memories, see old friends and celebrate the life of a wonderful, interesting man. Please bring your memories of Jim's life to share.
Friends are invited to honor Jim by wearing casual or work clothes.
In lieu of flowers, we ask that you share a meal with a loved one and tell them the things we often think of only after they're gone.
Published in Appeal Democrat from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2019