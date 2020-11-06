

James Robert "Bob" Wear, Jr., age 91, passed away November 1, 2020, surrounded by his family at his home in Weed, CA.



Bob was born on December 15, 1928, in Cuyahoga Falls, OH, to parents Dorothy and James Robert Wear, Sr. He worked for more than 20 years for F.W. Woolworth followed by another 20 years as owner of a Ben Franklin Variety Store.



Bob was a great family man and a loving father. He married Dora Buckner in 1953, and the couple had two children together.



Bob was a social, active man who was deeply involved in the Lions Club for over 46 years. He was also very proud of being a Korean War veteran. Bob loved his family and friends. He sure had the gift of gab.



Bob will continue to live on in our hearts and memories. We take comfort in knowing one day we will all be together in our father's house.



Bob is survived by his daughters, Sandra Gaines of Squaw Valley, CA, and Virginia York of Montague, CA; and his grandchildren, Bobby Reed of Weed, CA, Darren Reed of Willows, CA, Tracy Gaines of Fresno CA, 7 great-grandchildren, and 6 great-great-grandchildren.



He is preceded in death by Dora, his wife of 64 years.



Military Graveside service will be Saturday, November 21, 2020, 1pm at Willows Cemetery. Pastor Huffman, La Vonne Hinton and Dan Roach will officiate.



Church service will be held on Sunday, November 22, 2020, at 12pm, at Church of the Nazarene, Yreka, CA. Travis Simas and Pastor John Fitzpatrick will officiate.



All are welcome to attend and celebrate Bob's life.

