

Bill's journey on earth came to a peaceful end on March 23, 2019. He was 75 years old. He suffered from pulmonary fibrosis that took his life after a brave and hard struggle.



Bill was born in San Bernardino, CA. He retired in 2008, after a career in law enforcement, first at Mare Island, then at China Lake Naval Air Stations.



After retiring, Bill and his wife Jean fully immersed into the pleasures of RVing. Bill was a member of Faith Lutheran Church, the Moose and B.P.O. Elks.



Bill is survived by his wife, Jean of Yuba City. Bill leaves behind a son Pat (Sarah); three step-children, Heidi Strunk (Johnny), Rebecca Burnworth (Dennis), and Michael Strunk (Cristina); and two grandchildren, Timothy Fox and Tatianna Calderon, who brought him much pleasure.



He is preceded in death by his daughter, Kathleen Lyons.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations are made to Faith Lutheran Church in Marysville or Sutter North Hospice program.



Memorial services are pending. Published in Appeal Democrat on Mar. 26, 2019