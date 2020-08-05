1/1
Janet Sue (Hill) Davis
1956 - 2020
With a heavy heart the Davis family would like to let you know that at approximately 9:30 pm on July 24, 2020, Janet Sue (Hill) Davis passed away peacefully with her family by her side.

She was born to Mary and Dewey Hill in 1956 in Colusa, CA. She worked at Colusa Florist for several years and managed All the Best Video for many years. She went to Western Career College and became a medical assistant. She loved her peers at Save Haven.

She had 5 brothers and 2 sisters. She was survived by Chet, Lonnie, Debbie, Robert, and Mark. She was preceded by Lee, and Bonnie.

She was married in 1974 to Steve F. Davis Sr. She had 3 boys: Jeremy, Josh, and Steven Jr., and had 13 grandkids: Amber, Mary, Tanner, Gabby, Christian, Ariana, Ellie, Hailey, Mariah, Jordan, Phoebe, Thomas, and Michael. Many others called her "Mom" or "Mamaw". Janet was well loved, and she treated everyone like family.

Arrangements entrusted to McNary-Moore Funeral Service. FD-410.
www.appealdemocrat.com

Published in Appeal Democrat on Aug. 5, 2020.
