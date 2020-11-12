1/1
Janice Marlene Shawles
{ "" }
Janice Marlene Shawles, 82, of Marysville, passed away November 8, 2020, at home with her family by her side. Janice was a member of the Catholic Ladies Relief Society and the Catholic Daughters.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Homer and Margaret Russell; brothers, Billy Ray Russell, and Bob Russell; sisters, JoAnn Walker and Rolinda Kraft; and grandson, Devin Shawles.

She is survived by her husband of 65 years, David Shawles; her sons, David Shawles Jr, Michael (Kellie) Shawles, and Daniel (Stephanie) Shawles; daughter, JoAnn Ross; 8 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandson.

Viewing will be at Lipp and Sullivan, Thursday, between 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm.

Services will be at St. Joseph Catholic Church on Friday, November 13, 2020, with a rosary beginning at 10:30am and mass at 11:00am.
www.appealdemocrat.com

Published in Appeal Democrat from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
