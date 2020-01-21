|
Jarrett "Jay" Dean Harris passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, after a long battle with cancer, surrounded by his loving family.
He was a loving husband and grandfather who loved riding his motorcycle, and taking his grandchildren fishing and hunting. He was always ready to help his family and friends who will miss him dearly.
Jay is preceded in death by his grandparents, Leslie and Amy Harris; and Woodrow and Dorothy Manley.
He is survived by his loving wife, Julie Harris; his son, Joshua Harris, both of Biggs, CA; his son, Jarrett Harris, Jr.; his parents, Howard and Barbara Harris; his brother, Robert Harris of Reno, NV; his sister, Kimberly Turner of Montana; and three grandsons of California.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, January 23, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Gridley Biggs Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Gridley-Block Funeral Chapel.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Jan. 21, 2020