|
|
Jason Flint, 47, of Sacramento, CA, passed away November 1, 2019. He was born August 24, 1972, in Yuba City, CA. After graduating from Yuba City High School, he attended University of California, San Francisco.
He spent a number of years working for the City of Sacramento and spent a number of years in Chico before returning to Sacramento. Jason, in his younger years loved to fish and spend weekends at Dillon's Beach with family and friends. His later years found him to be an avid collector and trader of baseball cards and coins.
He is survived by his parents, Larry and Sylvia Flint of Ringsted, Iowa; his brother, Brian (Jillian) Flint and their children Amiyah, Ryland, and Adelynn of Camarillo, CA.
He was loved by many and will be missed.
Memorial Services will be conducted Friday, November 15, 2019, 2:00 pm at Ullrey Memorial Chapel. Inurnment will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of Ullrey Memorial Chapel.
Share online condolences at
www.appealdemocrat.com
Published in Appeal Democrat from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019