Jaswant Kaur Johl passed away peacefully on February 7, 2020, while surrounded by her family.
Born in Bandala, Jallandar in Punjab, she immigrated to the Yuba-Sutter area in 1966. Over the course of her 94 years, she overcame many hardships. Jaswant Kaur assumed great responsibilities as a young woman when she raised her husband's siblings. She survived the migration of Sikhs from Pakistan to India during the partition and then faced the challenges of re-establishing their household. Upon settling in Yuba City, the family started from scratch again. Jaswant Kaur was not afraid of working hard and played an important role in establishing the family's farming business.
She exhibited tremendous courage and strength right up through her last days. Jaswant Kaur was a proud matriarch of a large extended family that she raised with great love and firm expectations.
Jaswant Kaur was preceded in death by her husband, Gurbax Singh Johl.
She is survived by her four children: Avtar K. Clar (husband Jaspal), Parmjit S. Johl (wife Kulwinder), Daljit K. Singha (husband Gurbax) and Sarbjit S. Johl (wife Prabhjot). Jaswant Kaur will be missed by her 14 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Services will be held on Monday, February 17, 2020 at 11am at Ullrey Memorial Chapel. Final prayers will follow at the Main Hall of the Tierra Buena Sikh Temple in Yuba City.
Published in Appeal Democrat from Feb. 12 to Feb. 15, 2020