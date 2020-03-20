Home

Ullrey Memorial Chapel Inc.
817 Almond Street
Yuba City, CA 95991
(530) 673-9542
Jean Harriet Stafinbil


1929 - 2020
Jean Harriet Stafinbil Obituary

Jean Harriet Stafinbil, passed away on March 16, 2020, at the age of 91. She was born to Emma and Herman Goffinet, along with a twin sister, Jessie, on January 30,1929.

Times were not easy for the family of 8, the depression was just beginning. Even so, Jean had a very happy childhood and learned the value of hardwork and frugality on the family's farm outside of lone, CA.

Jean met her future husband, Don, while attending beauty college in Sacramento. After graduation, she opened her own beauty shop and worked there until they married. Don and Jean built their house and lived in Carmichael, raising 3 daughters. Don opened his beauty shop while Jean took care of the girls.

They decided to become teachers and attended American River Junior College, and then Sacramento State. Both were the first members of their families to earn college degrees Jean spent the next 20 years teaching mostly kindergarten, which she absolutely loved. It was the perfect profession for her.

She loved babies, children, gardening, sewing, fishing, and traveling, in the "cracker box camper" with Don.

Jean is preceeded in death by her husband, 2 baby sons, her parents, and siblings. She leaves behind 3 daughters, Linda, Nancy, and Carol Jo (husband Richard); numerous grandkids and great-grandkids.

We will miss you Mom; your smile, your reassurance, your homemade bread, bleu cheese dressing, and Christmas Eve pizza. You always put other people's needs before your own. You took good care of us until Alzheimers crept into your life and reversed our roles. That terrible disease took your memories and reason, but never your kind and loving nature.

Due to the Covid 19 situation, a graveside service will be held for "family only" at East Lawn in Sacramento.
Share online condolences at
www.appealdemocrat.com
Published in Appeal Democrat on Mar. 20, 2020
