

Jean Katherine Hosang, 89, long-time resident of Marysville, CA, passed away in the early hours of Sunday, November 22, 2020 due to complications from renal failure.



She is survived by her three sons Earl, Peter, and Carl, as well as five grandchildren Martin, Alan, Peggy-Jean, Cecily, and Katy, five great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.



Jean was born, along with her twin sister, on December 26, 1930 in French Camp, California. Jean is preceded in death by her twin sister June Williamson and her older sister Rosemary Crockett.



Jean worked at the Yuba City Walgreens from 1970 to 1992. She loved to travel the world by way of a cruise ship, was a great bowler in her prime, took her BINGO seriously, enjoyed going to the casino at any opportunity, and more than that, just playing cards and visiting with her family and friends.



All those who knew her loved her for her no nonsense and sassy attitude, her quickness to laugh, and her positive energy, as well as her propensity to make sure everyone was well-fed.



Her ashes will be spread along with those of her twin sisters'.



She will be greatly missed by those who were lucky enough to know and love her.

