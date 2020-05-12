Jean Lorraine Davis, age 77, passed away peacefully on May 7, 2020. She was born in Gridley to Myrtle and Ben Fairlee. Jean was a graduate of Gridley High School and attended Heald's Business College in Sacramento. She managed Fairlee Ranch with her sister Nancy. Jean was actively involved in community service including Gridley Lioness Club and West-Gridley 4-H. Promoting and protecting local agricultural interests was also her passion as a member of Butte County Farm Bureau and Butte County Cattlewomen.Jean was preceded in death by her mother Myrtle Justeson Lind, father Ben Fairlee and stepfather Larry Lind.She is survived by her husband Jerry Davis, sister Nancy Sample, children Julie Crandall and Jerry "Benji" Davis and his wife Bonnie and five grandchildren: Kelsie George, Caitlynn Crandall, Jordin Davis, and Landon and Jude Prairie.Graveside services will be held at the Gridley-Biggs Cemetery on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 11 a.m. The Jean Davis Memorial Scholarship Fund has been established to provide scholarships to local students pursuing higher education in agriculture-related fields who also have demonstrated strong community service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bank of the West, Gridley Branch.Share online condolences at