Jean Lorraine Davis
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Jean Lorraine Davis, age 77, passed away peacefully on May 7, 2020. She was born in Gridley to Myrtle and Ben Fairlee. Jean was a graduate of Gridley High School and attended Heald's Business College in Sacramento. She managed Fairlee Ranch with her sister Nancy. Jean was actively involved in community service including Gridley Lioness Club and West-Gridley 4-H. Promoting and protecting local agricultural interests was also her passion as a member of Butte County Farm Bureau and Butte County Cattlewomen.

Jean was preceded in death by her mother Myrtle Justeson Lind, father Ben Fairlee and stepfather Larry Lind.

She is survived by her husband Jerry Davis, sister Nancy Sample, children Julie Crandall and Jerry "Benji" Davis and his wife Bonnie and five grandchildren: Kelsie George, Caitlynn Crandall, Jordin Davis, and Landon and Jude Prairie.

Graveside services will be held at the Gridley-Biggs Cemetery on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 11 a.m. The Jean Davis Memorial Scholarship Fund has been established to provide scholarships to local students pursuing higher education in agriculture-related fields who also have demonstrated strong community service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bank of the West, Gridley Branch.
Share online condolences at
www.appealdemocrat.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appeal Democrat on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
14
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved