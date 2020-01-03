Home

Jean M. Nunes Obituary

Jean M. Nunes, was born September 19, 1929, to Elsie N. and Carl S. Haynie in San Francisco, CA.

During the Great Depression, her parents purchased a small orchard on Church Street in Mountain View, CA. She studied music and business in school, becoming an accomplished pianist and violinist.

On a hot day in August of 1956, she moved to Yuba City with her husband, two children, a dog, cat and welder in a pick-up truck. They farmed 225 acres of peaches, prunes, and operated a dehydrator for the next 30 years.

She was always searching for a meaning in life, and that came in the form of a psychology class from Yuba College. This provided the spark that guided the rest of her life.

She attended the University of California, Davis, attaining a Bachelor's of Arts in Psychology, followed by a Master's of Social Work from California State University, Sacramento. She diligently worked to attain a Licensed Clinical Social Worker Certificate, and for the last 26 years has been providing counsel to those that need help.

For the last two years she has suffered from a progressive degenerative disease that slowly took her physical abilities, but spared her mind. She was still able to provide counseling to her many clients until the end of September. Sadly she left us on Christmas Day.

She is survived by her son, Leonard R. Huking; a daughter, Tracy L. Hayes of Yuba City; a daughter, Kathleen L. Baker of Atlanta; and 10 grandchildren.

Services are taking place, Monday, January 6th, 2020, 2:00 pm at Holycross Funeral Home and Crematory.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Jan. 3, 2020
