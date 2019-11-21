|
|
|
Jeanette Rodger Hummel, 82, of Yuba City, CA, passed away on November 6th, 2019. Her husband David was by her side, just as he had been during 65 years of loving and adventurous marriage.
Jeanette was born on March 7th, 1937, to Norwegian and Scottish immigrants, Ralph Johnson and Jean Scott. She was raised in Redding, CA, graduating from Shasta Union High School, where she cultivated many lifelong friendships and met her high school sweetheart and future husband, David Hummel.
She moved to Yuba City with her family in 1959 and became very active in the community. Organizations such as The Live Oak Socialites, Faculty Wives at Yuba City High School, Rainbow Girls Joy Assembly, Yuba Sutter Oratorio Society, Tri-County Community Concert Association, and the St. Andrew's Choir all enjoyed her warm involvement. She was also a volunteer for the Fremont Hospital Auxiliary, and later, Sutter Surgical Hospital.
In 1973, she entered the workforce, serving for twenty-two years as the office manager for Howard Dryer. Subsequently, she worked for the Dried Fruit Association for five years. Colleagues from her career and her community engagement remember her fondly. Wherever she was, and whatever she was doing, she brought a festive energy - each day with Jeanette was a joyful occasion.
However, she was not just a citizen of Northern California. She was worldly. Starting in 1969, and continuing intermittently through 2008, she traveled with her husband to distant places like Kenya, Thailand, Pakistan, Togo, Slovakia, and Namibia. While abroad, David taught, and Jeanette did what she knew best: she got involved. She served as a librarian, a swim coach, and a substitute teacher. She became indispensable, and her new friends never wanted her to leave. Wherever she travelled, she was home.
After 2008, she and her husband decided to try their hand at campground hosting. To no surprise, she was the "hostess with the mostest." They traveled to Alaska, Montana, and many parts of California in their motor home, often bringing their cat, Mpaka, and later, after Mpaka's passing, their rascally dog, Sparky.
Jeanette, lived a life beyond compare, one overflowing with experiences and love. She was fiery and passionate. She poured this passion into many things, including singing in the Messiah (which she did for more than fifty years all around the world) and keeping journals of her daily life and travels. She had boundless room for people in her heart, and made connections everywhere she went, whether that was in a grocery store checkout line or a transatlantic flight. Her friendships were innumerable, and she nurtured them with familial, loving care.
Jeanette is survived by her husband, David; her children, Annette, Scott, Jean, and Nancy; her grandchildren, Kyle (partner, Ashley), Haley (husband, James), Emily, (partner, Lee), Nicholas; and her great-granddaughter, Bernadette.
Wife. Mother. Nana. She will remain those things in their hearts and will always be remembered as a force of goodwill, and bursting love. There are not enough paragraphs in the world to do her justice.
A Celebration of Life is planned for December 14, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City, CA 95993. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The at www.cancer.org or the Yuba Sutter Oratorio Society at 319 Bird Street, Yuba City, CA, 95991.
Published in Appeal Democrat from Nov. 21 to Nov. 23, 2019