

A graveside service will be held Monday, May 20, 2019, at 10:00 am, at Live Oak Cemetery for Jeanne Rushing, 64, formerly of Yuba County.



Jeanne passed away on Thursday, April 25, 2019, in Marysville, California. She was born on December 28, 1954, in Oakland, California, one of three children born to Walter and Peggy Roux. She was raised in San Jose, California, before making her way to Olivehurst.



She is preceded in death by her parents; two brothers; her husband, Michael Rushing; and two uncles.



She is survived by one aunt; and four cousins.



A viewing will be held at Gridley-Block Funeral Chapel on Monday, May 20, 2019, at 8:30 am. Interment will be held at the Live Oak Cemetery.



Arrangements entrusted to Gridley-Block Funeral Chapel.

Send condolences to

www.appealdemocrat.com Published in Appeal Democrat on May 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary