Home

POWERED BY

Services
Viewing
Monday, May 20, 2019
8:30 AM
Gridley-Block Funeral Chapel
Graveside service
Monday, May 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Live Oak Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeanne Rushing
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeanne Rushing


1954 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jeanne Rushing Obituary

A graveside service will be held Monday, May 20, 2019, at 10:00 am, at Live Oak Cemetery for Jeanne Rushing, 64, formerly of Yuba County.

Jeanne passed away on Thursday, April 25, 2019, in Marysville, California. She was born on December 28, 1954, in Oakland, California, one of three children born to Walter and Peggy Roux. She was raised in San Jose, California, before making her way to Olivehurst.

She is preceded in death by her parents; two brothers; her husband, Michael Rushing; and two uncles.

She is survived by one aunt; and four cousins.

A viewing will be held at Gridley-Block Funeral Chapel on Monday, May 20, 2019, at 8:30 am. Interment will be held at the Live Oak Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to Gridley-Block Funeral Chapel.
Send condolences to
www.appealdemocrat.com
Published in Appeal Democrat on May 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.