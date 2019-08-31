|
Anijean Code born November 21, 1953, to Ann Rice and Gene Code, passed away August 22, 2019, in Yuba City.
She will be remembered as a wonderful mother, grandmother, sister and friend. Our beautiful, hardworking, kind and loving mother will be missed deeply by all that knew her.
She is survived by her sons, Jack Eads Jr., Matt (Tiffany) Eads, and Zachary Eads; 6 grandchildren: Johnny, Jack, Cody, Miranda, Trinity and Landon; and 2 great-grandchildren: Carter and Henry.
A celebration honoring her life will be on Saturday, September 7th, 2019, 5 pm at 1104 Acacia Avenue, Sutter.
Published in Appeal Democrat from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1, 2019