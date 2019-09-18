Home

Jeffery Salvatore Larosa


1972 - 2019
Jeffery Salvatore Larosa Obituary

Jeffery Salvatore Larosa, 47, of Olivehurst, passed away September 3, 2019, at Yuba City Post Acute care home with loving friends by his side. He was born February 16, 1972, to John and Linda Larosa in Santa Clara CA. He lived the last several years of his life in Olivehurst and attended Yuba College.

Jeff fought a courageous battle with cancer since his early teens. He was an active member of Trinity Anglican Church in Marysville and maintained a deep faith in God which he loved to share with everyone he met. He will be remembered by all who knew him as a lover of dogs, gardening, vintage cars, and especially the Raiders football team.

There will be a Celebration of his Life on September 28, 2019, 11:00 am, at Trinity Anglican Church, 929 11th Street, Marysville, CA.
Published in Appeal Democrat from Sept. 18 to Sept. 24, 2019
