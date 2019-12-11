|
A graveside service will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Gridley Biggs Cemetery for Jeffrey Rosales Jr., 15, of Gridley. He passed away on Saturday, December 7, 2019, in Gridley.
Jeffrey was born on January 10, 2004, in Surprise, Arizona. The family moved back to Gridley when he was in the second grade. He attended both Wilson and Sycamore schools in Gridley, and was a sophomore at Sutter High School.
Jeffrey was a proud big brother to his three younger brothers. He participated in wrestling and football, and also enjoyed camping and was an avid Stanford University fan.
Jeffrey is preceded in death by his Aunt Christina Rosales.
He is survived by his parents, Jeffery and Amanda Rosales of Gridley; three brothers, Chevy, Henry and Rush, all of Gridley; his paternal grandparents, Ronnie Rosales of Gridley, and Rufino Rosales of Live Oak; his maternal grandparents, Angela Miller-VanDoorn and husband Adrian of Bakersfield, Doyle and Lisa Miller of Eureka, CA; and his Aunt Holly Miller of Bakersfield.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, December 12, 2019, from 5-8 p.m. at Gridley-Block Funeral Chapel. Arrangements entrusted to Gridley-Block Funeral Chapel.
