Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gridley-Block Funeral Chapel
679 Ohio St
Gridley, CA 95948
(530) 846-2138
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gridley-Block Funeral Chapel
679 Ohio St
Gridley, CA 95948
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Gridley Biggs Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeffrey Rosales
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeffrey Rosales Jr.


2004 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeffrey Rosales Jr. Obituary

A graveside service will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Gridley Biggs Cemetery for Jeffrey Rosales Jr., 15, of Gridley. He passed away on Saturday, December 7, 2019, in Gridley.

Jeffrey was born on January 10, 2004, in Surprise, Arizona. The family moved back to Gridley when he was in the second grade. He attended both Wilson and Sycamore schools in Gridley, and was a sophomore at Sutter High School.

Jeffrey was a proud big brother to his three younger brothers. He participated in wrestling and football, and also enjoyed camping and was an avid Stanford University fan.

Jeffrey is preceded in death by his Aunt Christina Rosales.

He is survived by his parents, Jeffery and Amanda Rosales of Gridley; three brothers, Chevy, Henry and Rush, all of Gridley; his paternal grandparents, Ronnie Rosales of Gridley, and Rufino Rosales of Live Oak; his maternal grandparents, Angela Miller-VanDoorn and husband Adrian of Bakersfield, Doyle and Lisa Miller of Eureka, CA; and his Aunt Holly Miller of Bakersfield.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, December 12, 2019, from 5-8 p.m. at Gridley-Block Funeral Chapel. Arrangements entrusted to Gridley-Block Funeral Chapel.
Share online condolences at
www.appealdemocrat.com
Published in Appeal Democrat on Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeffrey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gridley-Block Funeral Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -