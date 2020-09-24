

Jeffrey W. Zwald, 54, of Yuba City, CA, passed away September 11, 2020, at his home in Yuba City, CA.



Jeff was born to Joe and Donna Zwald on November 21, 1966. Jeff was a life long resident of Yuba City. He graduated from Yuba City High School Class of "84".



Jeff enjoyed camping, fishing, swimming and anything to do with the water. He also loved to go to casinos (a lot!).



Jeff is preceded in death by both of his parents, Joe and Donna Zwald.



Jeff is survived by his wife, Kathy of Yuba City; 5 sons, Paul and David of New York, and Bryan, Jaymes and Steven of Yuba City; and 4 grandchildren of New York.



A service will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020, 11 am, at Ullrey Memorial Chapel. Following the service there will be a celebration of life at 1238 Maple Ave., YC. Everyone is welcome.



Arrangements are under the direction of Ullrey Memorial Chapel.

