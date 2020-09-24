1/1
Jeffrey W. Zwald
1966 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeffrey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Jeffrey W. Zwald, 54, of Yuba City, CA, passed away September 11, 2020, at his home in Yuba City, CA.

Jeff was born to Joe and Donna Zwald on November 21, 1966. Jeff was a life long resident of Yuba City. He graduated from Yuba City High School Class of "84".

Jeff enjoyed camping, fishing, swimming and anything to do with the water. He also loved to go to casinos (a lot!).

Jeff is preceded in death by both of his parents, Joe and Donna Zwald.

Jeff is survived by his wife, Kathy of Yuba City; 5 sons, Paul and David of New York, and Bryan, Jaymes and Steven of Yuba City; and 4 grandchildren of New York.

A service will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020, 11 am, at Ullrey Memorial Chapel. Following the service there will be a celebration of life at 1238 Maple Ave., YC. Everyone is welcome.

Arrangements are under the direction of Ullrey Memorial Chapel.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appeal Democrat from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Service
11:00 AM
Ullrey Memorial Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ullrey Memorial Chapel
817 Almond Street
Yuba City, CA 95991
(530) 673-9542
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved