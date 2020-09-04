1/1
Jenix James Marmie
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jenix's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Jenix was born on May 27, 2020, and was called to heaven on August 27, 2020, at Rideout Hospital in Marysville, CA.

Jenix was the son of Melodie Quintana of Yuba City, CA, and Bradway Burdine of Marysville, CA.

Jenix is survived by his parents; brother, Jose Rivera; sisters, Kaylee and Khloe Quintana and Dakota Burdine. Jenix is also survived by many other family and friends.

Jenix was small but mighty, and although his time on earth was short, he made a huge impact in the hearts of many.

His service will be held on Monday, September 7, 2020, 11am at Hope Point Nazarene Church, 600 N. George Washington Blvd., Yuba City, CA. Reception will immediately follow.
Share online condolences at
www.appealdemocrat.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ullrey Memorial Chapel
817 Almond Street
Yuba City, CA 95991
(530) 673-9542
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved