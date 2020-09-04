Jenix was born on May 27, 2020, and was called to heaven on August 27, 2020, at Rideout Hospital in Marysville, CA.Jenix was the son of Melodie Quintana of Yuba City, CA, and Bradway Burdine of Marysville, CA.Jenix is survived by his parents; brother, Jose Rivera; sisters, Kaylee and Khloe Quintana and Dakota Burdine. Jenix is also survived by many other family and friends.Jenix was small but mighty, and although his time on earth was short, he made a huge impact in the hearts of many.His service will be held on Monday, September 7, 2020, 11am at Hope Point Nazarene Church, 600 N. George Washington Blvd., Yuba City, CA. Reception will immediately follow.Share online condolences at