Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jennifer Rebecca Adams

Jennifer Rebecca Adams Obituary

Jennifer Rebecca Adams, 52, of Yuba City, passed away on December 2nd, 2019, with family by her side. She was born to parents Sandra L. Frink and Timothy D. Adams and raised here in the Yuba-Sutter area.

She spent much of her young adulthood exploring the San Francisco Bay Area and venturing down to Uma, Peru, for an extended period. Though she settled back in the Yuba-Sutter area to care for family and raise her children, she never lost her sense of adventure and frequently traveled to her favorite spots around her home state.

If you knew her, you witnessed how she loved and cared deeply for all those around her and constantly lent a helping hand to those in need. Despite the challenging events that happened in her life she kept a playful attitude, which you could hear in her laugh or simply see in the pops of color in her hair.

She was a mother, a wife, a sister, a daughter, a friend, a caretaker, an open ear, a shoulder to rest on, but most importantly she was Jenny, a loving and bright light for those lucky enough to know her.

Jennifer is survived by her husband, Trever; and children, Jonathon, Hannah and Collin.

Please join us for a celebration of life at the Patina Garden Room at 103 C Street in Marysville, on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 1:00 PM. The family insists that people make donations to Sarcoma UK in support of sarcoma cancer research, in lieu of sending flowers.
Published in Appeal Democrat from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020
