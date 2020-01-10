|
|
Jeremy Glen Barrington, of Live Oak, CA, born February 16, 1979, passed away on December 30, 2019.
He is survived by his mother and stepfather, Penny and John Garcia; sister, Summer Barrington; brother, Beau Barrington; grandparents, Glen and Winnie Lowrie; grandmother, Beverly Owen; and many aunts; uncles; cousins; nieces; and nephews. He will be forever missed.
He is preceded in death by his father, Randall Glen Barrington.
Memorial Services will be held on, Monday, January 13, 2020, at 2 pm at Holycross Memorial Services, 486 Bridge St., Yuba City, CA 95991.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Jan. 10, 2020