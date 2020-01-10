Home

Holycross Memorial Services
486 Bridge Street
Yuba City, CA 95991
(530) 751-7000
Memorial service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
2:00 PM
Holycross Memorial Services
486 Bridge Street
Yuba City, CA 95991
Jeremy Glen Barrington


1979 - 2019
Jeremy Glen Barrington Obituary

Jeremy Glen Barrington, of Live Oak, CA, born February 16, 1979, passed away on December 30, 2019.

He is survived by his mother and stepfather, Penny and John Garcia; sister, Summer Barrington; brother, Beau Barrington; grandparents, Glen and Winnie Lowrie; grandmother, Beverly Owen; and many aunts; uncles; cousins; nieces; and nephews. He will be forever missed.

He is preceded in death by his father, Randall Glen Barrington.

Memorial Services will be held on, Monday, January 13, 2020, at 2 pm at Holycross Memorial Services, 486 Bridge St., Yuba City, CA 95991.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Jan. 10, 2020
