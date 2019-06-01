

Jerome Dennis "Sid" Doherty passed on April 3, 2019, at his home in Yuba City after a 20-year courageous battle with COPD.



Sid was born in Butte, MT on December 6, 1934, to Phillip J. Doherty and Helen Marie (Brennen). Sid left Butte when he joined the Air Force in 1952. Sid served his country for 12 years as an Aircraft Mechanic and Flight Engineer and served in Korea for 18 months.



After the Air Force, Sid became an Industrial Plumber with Local UA 393 in San Jose and was a proud Union member for 40 years. After his plumbing career he became a Rancher and later became an active member of the Sun City Community in Roseville where he served as President of the Board of Directors, prior to his move to Yuba City.



Sid is survived by his children: Vincent, Sandra, Laurie and Kevin; several grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.



Sid recently reconnected with his 1980's sweetheart Janice Barley Koshiol. They married and enjoyed their days planning and preparing gourmet meals together.



Sid will be remembered for his beautiful blue eyes, heart of gold and his quick wit. Sid loved his political discussions when neighbors stopped to visit as he sat in his garage.



Sid's memorial service will be at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 11:30am.



Breathe easy now My Love and know you were deeply loved and will be missed forever!

