|
|
Jerry B. Evarts passed away April 18, 2020, born in Yuba City, April 22, to Frank and Leora Evarts.
He worked for 40 years for the State of California Department of Transportation, a member of the Elks and Moose Clubs as well as an umpire for the Little League Organization.
Jerry was married to Janice Evarts for 62 years with three children: Jerry Evarts Jr. of Seattle, Jason Evarts of Yuba City and Jill Evarts Hitchcock of Meridian, ID. Jerry's children also included Michael Evarts of Pasco, WA, Kathern McClure of Pasco, WA, and Roberta Jackson of TX.
The family loss is great, there will be no public service.
Share online condolences at
www.appealdemocrat.com
Published in Appeal Democrat on Apr. 30, 2020