Jerry Lee Sanderson, 54, passed away October 21, 2020. He was born December 22, 1965. Jerry loved his music and fishing.He is survived by his mother, Sally Myers; his daughter, Michelle Vass; and 3 grandchildren, Traa and Cayden Norris, and Shaylene Vass.You will be forever loved and missed dearly. See you in heaven Jerry.Arrangements are under the direction of Holycross Funeral Home and Crematory.Share online condolences at