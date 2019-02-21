Home

Jerry Lee Scarberry


1945 - 2019
Jerry Lee Scarberry Obituary

September 9, 1945 - February 18, 2019

Jerry Scarberry passed away peacefully at his residence with family by his side on February 18, 2019.

Jerry was born September 9, 1945 to Ancel and Pearl Scarberry. He married his wife Margaret June 15, 1965.

He is survived by his wife Margaret; sons, David and Brian (Penny); daughter Susan (Jerry); 16 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; brother Doug; sister Shirley and a large extended family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister and his son Robert.

There will be no services.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Feb. 21, 2019
