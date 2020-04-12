|
February 28, 1949 - April 1, 2020
Jerry Manuel Azevedo Sr. of Lyle, WA, a self proclaimed story teller, jokester and a Foodie in his own right set forth on a new journey Wednesday, April 1, 2020. He was a longtime resident of Marysville, CA, spending the previous 20 years in Everett, WA.
Jerry left on his journey as he was riding his horse, Silver through the woods late one evening rounding the bend of Whatchamacallit River. He quietly passed the crocodile pit, as he rounded the river's bend he was attacked by a Bear that was 15 feet and weighed more than 3000 pounds. Or maybe not. We know, that would be the Story he would like us to believe.
Jerry left on his journey proceeded by his children Jerry Azevedo Jr., Jesse and Maria Lugo, brother Donald, parents Irene and Elias Azevedo and former wife Isabel Pinzon.
He leaves his children Carrie, Christina, Karen, Luwanna, Donald, David, Peter, Paul, Glenda, Gary and Gerald David, Christine, many nieces and nephews and sister Phyllis Azevedo to battle the mountain lions with his Cherished and Loving wife Sharon Azevedo to take the reigns.
Jerry was known to brag a bit of his 40+ Grand-babies and great grand-babies(no exaggeration). It really is hard to know how many exactly, as he made up different nicknames for all of them. It was part of his Story Telling trait. He enjoyed spending time with his family telling his stories as well as showing off his talent of determining if an egg was a double yolk.
He was best known in the "foodie" world for his famous Peanut butter, Onion and Banana sandwiches. He did make sure to tell everyone about the deliciousness of his concoction. He had a fondness of Spam, his favorite flavor being Portuguese Sausage.
He cherished Sharon, his loving wife of 21 years. They enjoyed traveling as long as Sharon did not forget to pack his clothes. Hopefully he remembered his bag for this journey.
A celebration of life and storytelling event will be held at a later date.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Apr. 12, 2020